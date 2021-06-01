Lifeboats rescue stranded motorboat after machinery failure near Elmer
Selsey All Weather Lifeboat crews were mobilised after the skipper of a 25ft motorboat reported a machinery failure a mile south of Elmer yesterday (May 31).
The All-weather Lifeboat (ALB) launched at 6:05pm yesterday evening (May 31) and headed to the position several miles northeast of Selsey, arriving at 6:28pm.
The two persons aboard the motorboat were okay and happy to accept the towline and, once the tow was established, the lifeboat crew set a course for Littlehampton Harbour. With the assistance of the Littlehampton Coastguard Team, they safely berthed the vessel at 7:19pm and departed at 7:27pm.
The crew, comprised of Coxswain Colin Pullenger, Mechanic Andy Lee, James Albrey, Will Moir, Max Wiseman and Kristina Dolan, safely reached the station at 8pm.