Lifeboats rescue stranded motorboat after machinery failure near Elmer

Selsey All Weather Lifeboat crews were mobilised after the skipper of a 25ft motorboat reported a machinery failure a mile south of Elmer yesterday (May 31).

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:58 am

The All-weather Lifeboat (ALB) launched at 6:05pm yesterday evening (May 31) and headed to the position several miles northeast of Selsey, arriving at 6:28pm.

The two persons aboard the motorboat were okay and happy to accept the towline and, once the tow was established, the lifeboat crew set a course for Littlehampton Harbour. With the assistance of the Littlehampton Coastguard Team, they safely berthed the vessel at 7:19pm and departed at 7:27pm.

The crew, comprised of Coxswain Colin Pullenger, Mechanic Andy Lee, James Albrey, Will Moir, Max Wiseman and Kristina Dolan, safely reached the station at 8pm.

The two people aboard the motorboat were unharmed and happy to accept a towline- photo credit Max Gilligan