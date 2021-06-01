Lifeboats rescue stranded motorboat after machinery failure near Elmer

The All-weather Lifeboat (ALB) launched at 6:05pm yesterday evening (May 31) and headed to the position several miles northeast of Selsey, arriving at 6:28pm.

The two persons aboard the motorboat were okay and happy to accept the towline and, once the tow was established, the lifeboat crew set a course for Littlehampton Harbour. With the assistance of the Littlehampton Coastguard Team, they safely berthed the vessel at 7:19pm and departed at 7:27pm.