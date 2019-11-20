Lifts at Bognor Regis car park are temporarily closed

The council has said it is ‘working hard’ to get the lifts at a Bognor Regis car park back up and running.

The lifts in Fitzleet car park have had to be temporarily closed for repair, an Arun District Council spokesman said.

Lift engineers are working to the make the elevators available for use as soon as possible, according to the spokesman.

The lifts, which lead down from the car park to Morrisons and the town centre, are scheduled to be refurbished at the beginning of 2020, together with other improvements at the car park, the spokesman said.

The car park remains open for use to those who are able to use the stairs.

Alternative parking is available at Hothamton car park in Queensway.

The spokesman said: “The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public while the lifts are fixed.”

Temporary signs are in place to alert drivers using the car park.

