Woolen angels have appeared on hedges and railings around Chichester city centre today as a gift to anyone who finds them.

The handmade creations have been seen adorning hedges by Chichester Cathedral and on railings in South Street.

Handmade knitted angels have appeared across the city today

Each bears a note explaining it is a gift from Christ Church Methodist and URC with 'love and prayers' for a peaceful Christmas and a happy new year.

Many of the knitted angels have already taken flight from where they were seen this morning, taken by passers-by.

