Little Blue Door named nursery of the year in Chichester Observer series competition

Our readers have spoken and have chosen Little Blue Door Nursery as the winner of the 2018 Chichester Observer series Nursery of the Year competition.

The nursery, which is located on Laburnum Grove in Chichester, was named the winner after Observer series’ readers cast their votes for their favourite.

The team was presented with a certificate and a trophy to mark the nursery’s success.

Lucy Davies, owner and nursery principal, said: “We are delighted to have been named Nursery of the Year!

“As always the support and feedback that we receive from our Little Blue Door parents makes it all worthwhile.

“For us, the most important thing about the service we offer is staying true to one of our key values and creating a ‘home from home’ experience for all of our children.

“It is also important to us that we are always ensuring that the team treat each and every child as they would their own.

“So what lies in the future for Little Blue Door? We are looking to grow. Not only in terms of our existing provision and the services we offer, but who knows, we certainly aren’t ruling out a Little Blue Door Two!”

The nursery offers four classrooms that welcome children from three months to five years.

These rooms have been created to be relevant to the age and stage of the children.

The inside spaces and the two outside play areas have been developed to ensure that the nursery has the best environment to develop little minds.

Little Blue Door is open on weekdays from 7.30am to 6pm and for 50 weeks of the year.

For more information about Little Blue Door, visit the website at www.littlebluedoor.co.uk, telephone 01243 530650 or email knockknock@littlebluedoor.co.uk.

Potter’s House, located at First Yapton and Ford Scout Hut in Drove Lane, Yapton, was voted second in the competition while Conifers School on Egmont Road, Easebourne, came third.