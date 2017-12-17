Little Oaks team up with elderly community

Oakwood School has been working to bring different generations together.

Chichester’s elderly community and children from Oakwood School have come together recently to enjoy several event.s

Children from Little Oaks Nursery at Oakwood visited Sussex Grange care home in Selsey, where residents were also entertained by the talented Senior Choir from the school. The choir have also sung their hearts out for appreciative audiences at Marriott House care home and St Wilfrid’s Hospice, both in Chichester.

Victoria de la Grange, head of Little Oaks Nursery, said: “To observe our Nursery children and the residents together was a truly heart-warming and very special experience. The children loved meeting everyone there and we are all already looking forward to our next visit! These visits to local care homes are becoming a regular event for our Early Years children in Nursery through to Reception, in the hope of building on a very successful and popular initiative in the local community.”

The popular ‘Groovy Grandparents Morning’ is also now a regular favourite during the school year, giving Oakwood grandparents the chance to see just how much their grandchildren are learning as well as enjoy being entertained by the school choirs.

Clare Bradbury, headteacher at Oakwood School, said: “I really want to encourage more of these initiatives. There are huge mutual benefits in bringing old and young together to share in activities. We certainly see the children’s confidence grow and language develop in their interactions with the older generation. Likewise, it is clear older people adore the vibrancy and energy the children bring.”