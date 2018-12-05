Littlegreen School teacher's strike supported by protest at County Hall in Chichester

Protesters gathered outside County Hall in Chichester today in support of a teacher's strike at Littlegreen School in Compton.

Today marked the first of five days of strikes planned at the school over concerns jobs could be lost or changed as the school is taken over by Solent Academies Trust.

Littlegreen School protest outside County Hall, Chichester.

Chants of ‘save our school’ and ‘put the children first’ could be heard as parents, teachers and other supporters gathered at County Hall to back the walk-out and call for a halt to the academisation process.

Campaigners feel the change of authority, now due to happen in the new year, is premature given improvements this year at the special school.

Staff are set to strike again tomorrow and on December 11, 12 and 13 after a ballot by the NEU.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The school’s ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in 2017 means, by law, it has to convert into an academy.

"We continue to work with the school, the Department for Education and Solent Academies Trust to ensure a smooth transition for pupils, staff and parents on January 1 2019.

"Staff will transfer on existing terms and conditions of employment and the Solent Academies Trust has already committed to mirror the school teachers’ pay and conditions.”