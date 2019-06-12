Littlehampton lifeboat rescues person in the water near Bognor Pier

The coastguard and lifeboat teams were called out to reports of a person in the water in Bognor last night.

The Selsey Coastguard, Littlehampton Coastguard and the Littlehampton lifeboats were all alerted to the incident at 11.22pm on Tuesday (June 11).

Sussex Police were waiting ashore with the ambulance service

The casualty, who was 150 metres east of Bognor Pier, was rescued by the lifeboat and passed to Coastguard Rescue Officers, a spokesman from the Selsey Coastguard confirmed.

The person was brought to shore, where they were transferred into a stretcher and left in the care of a waiting ambulance and the police.

The Coastguard team was stood down and returned to the station at 1am.

The spokesman said: “In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”

SEE MORE: Concern for missing Bognor teenager

Warning after ‘persistent door step caller’ is reported in Bognor Regis

Final approval given for 300 Yapton homes