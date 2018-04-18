Lloyds announces more banks branch closures

Selsey, East Wittering and Midhurst are among the 49 Lloyds Banking Group branch closures confirmed by the banking giant.

The move will see Lloyds and Halifax branches shut between July and October of this year and lead to 1,230 jobs being cut.

The branches in High Street, Selsey; Shore Road, East Wittering; and Church Hill, Midhurst, are all set to go this year.

Midhurst is also losing it’s Natwest bank branch in June.

Last year Lloyds Banking Group closed 54 Lloyds branches, 24 Bank of Scotland branches and 22 Halifax branches in 2017 as it moves away from high streets and focuses on online demand.

The group insisted the overall job losses in this swathe of cuts would be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business.

The company says it is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three-year plan to transform the business.

It will also open an additional seven mobile branches to offset branch closures.

A spokesman for Lloyds said: “These branch closures are in response to changing behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

“The group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the group.

“Since 2011, over 90 per cent of role reductions have been achieved through a combination of natural attrition, redeployment and voluntary redundancy. “Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, we will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy.

“Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort.”

Full list of closures:

Lloyds branches to close

Alford, Bishops Cleve, Bovey Tracey, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Brierley Hill, Brightlingsea, Butler Place, Chatteris, Clare, Cockermouth, Colchester University of Essex, Coningsby, Cricklade, Croydon George Street, Dawlish, East Wittering, Frinton-on-Sea, Hassocks, Hednesford, Henley-in-Arden, Hull Derringham, Keswick, Lakenheath, Ledbury, Mablethorpe, Midhurst, Ottery St Mary, Plymouth Southway, Royton, Rye, Selsey, Soham, St Leonards-on-Sea Silverhill, Stalybridge, Stevenage High Street, Teddington, Upton-upon-Severn, Watton, Wealdstone, West Ealing, Wingham.

Halifax branches to close

Chester St Werburgh, Harold Hill, Knightsbridge, Portswood, Preston Orchard Street, Sowerby Bridge, Walsall Park Street, York Davygate.