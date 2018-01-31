Lordington home praised by residents and inspectors

A home has been praised for the good care it provides to its residents.

Lordington Park in Lordington has again been rated ‘good’ in all areas inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report, updated on January 17 following an unannounced inspection on September 19, 2017, states: “Risks to people had been assessed and risk assessments were in place.

“Staffing levels were maintained at an appropriate level to support people safely.

“There were safe recruitment practices followed. There was a policy and procedure regarding medicines and these were managed safely.

“People told us they felt safe at Lordington Park and no one we spoke with had any concerns regarding the safety of people who used the service.

“There were policies and procedures regarding the safeguarding of adults.”

Read the full CQC inspection here