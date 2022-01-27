Lorry 'collides with house' in Sidlesham

Reports have come in that lorry has collided with a house this afternoon.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:16 pm

Traffic reports say Street End Road, a busy road between Selsey and Chichester, was partially blocked this afternoon and traffic was backing up.

Current reports show traffic flowing freely and some posts on social media suggest the road if completely clear now.

Emergency services are not believed to have attended.

Picture via Google Streetview

