Lorry driver injured in Wisborough Green collision

A lorry driver sustained minor head injuries following a collision with a heavy goods vehicle in Wisborough Green yesterday, according to the fire service.

Billingshurst fire station was called to the scene at 11.40am yesterday, where a lorry had collided with a HGV, a spokesman said.

The lorry driver sustained minor head injuries.

Vehicles and roadway were made safe by the fire service while recovery was awaited, confirmed spokesman said.

The scene of the collision. Photo: Billingshurst Fire Station

