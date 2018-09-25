M23 closures planned around Gatwick as smart motorway work continues

Work is continuing to turn part of the M23 around Gatwick into a smart motorway.

The work continues this week between junctions eight and ten.

DM1519784a.jpg 'Smart Motorway' planned for M23 near Gatwick. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150727-190320008

Tonight (Tuesday September 25) there will be a westbound spur road closures at Gatwick including the off slip road between 10pm and 4am to install narrow lanes and a temporary barrier.

On Thursday (September 27) for two nights, there will be an eastbound spur road closure between 10pm and 4am to install narrow lanes and a temporary barrier.

There will be a fully signed diversion route in place via the M23 junction 10, A23, Airport Way and reverse.

There are narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph in both directions 24/7.

Free recovery service and speed enforcement are now in place to ensure drivers’ and road workers’ safety.

What is a smart motorway?

A smart motorway uses technology to actively manage the flow of traffic.

The technology is controlled from a regional traffic control centre.

The control centres monitor traffic carefully and can activate and change signs and speed limits.

This helps keep the traffic flowing freely.

Smart motorways increase the capacity of the road, without the expense and hassle of widening the road, by either temporarily or permanently opening the hard shoulder to traffic.

Tips on driving on a smart motorway

- never drive in a lane closed by a red “X”

- keep to the speed limit shown on the gantries

- a solid white line indicates the hard shoulder - don’t drive in it unless directed.

- a broken white line indicates a normal running lane

- if your vehicle experiences difficulties, eg warning light, exit the smart motorway immediately if possible

- use the refuge areas for emergencies if there’s no hard shoulder

- put your hazard lights on if you break down

Switch to winter opening times at rubbish tips in West Sussex next week

Live blog and reaction to cancellation of Velo South cycling event