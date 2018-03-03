Magic of reading at Westbourne House School’s Book Week

Westbourne House School pupils celebrated the joy of reading during Book Week, a special event enjoyed by the entire school.

Children took part in a variety of activities during school last week, including an ‘extreme reading’ contest, drama workshops, and a Wind in the Willows, Alice in Wonderland, and Beatrix Potter themed dress up day.

Staff join in the Alice in Wonderland themed fun

The children were inspired by visits from authors Paul Rockett and Ali Sparkes. Ali spoke to the pupils about the publisher rejections she had experienced and how she persevered.

Story time featured throughout the week, with teachers, parents, and children leading storytelling activities.

The school also held ‘Drop Everything and Read’ moments, when the whole school would stop what it was doing and read for 10 minutes.

Mrs Pippa Sutcliffe, head of English, said: “Everyone wanted to continue after the ten minutes was up. Both pupils and staff have requested that we do this outside of Book Week as well.

Year Six pupils reading

“I am delighted with the support and the outcomes of the different activities. The school has been buzzing with the talk about books, the reading of books and the discussion of the different competitions. I am nothing but impressed.”