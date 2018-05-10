Major delays after collision on Chichester Bypass

Motorists are being warned to avoid the A27 in Chichester after a collision is causing major delays this morning (Thursday).

The Chichester Bypass is closed Eastbound at the Stockbridge roundabout and is likely to be closed for some time.

There is queueing traffic due to the accident between A286 Stockbridge Road and B2145 Whyke Road.

Emergency services are now on scene.

Westbound traffic is also being affected by the roadworks.

Sussex Roads Police said drivers should expect significant delays in the area.