Major emergency response as two people 'seen in the sea by Bognor Pier'

A major emergency response was launched following reports of two people seen in the water next to Bognor Pier.

Both lifeboats from the Selsey RNLI station were launched at 3.33am this morning (Saturday, July 13) after a report from the security at Bognor Pier that two persons were seen entering the water 100 metres east of the pier.

Bognor Pier

The Selsey inshore lifeboat was first away at 3.45am shortly followed by the all-weather lifeboat. The lifeboats conducted an extensive search between Aldwick and Middleton out to three-quarters of a mile. The shoreline was searched by Littlehampton and Selsey Coastguard teams along with Sussex Police.

At 5.30am all units were stood by the coastguards. The lifeboats returned to station at 5.45am and were both rehoused, washed down and refuelled ready for service by 6.30am.