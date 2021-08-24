Major traffic delays in Chichester following collision

Chichester Police has confirmed it is attending a collision on Hunston Road.

The road has been closed off between the Whyke Road Roundabout and the Pagham Road Roundabout.

Traffic reports suggest the collision was between a car and a motorcycle.

Sussex Police

A spokesman for Chichester Police said: "We are in attendance at a road traffic collision on Hunston Road, Chichester.

"The road is currently closed between the Whyke Road Roundabout and the Pagham Road Roundabout. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Traffic appears to be slow and queuing along the A27 from the Stockbridge Roundabout up to the Portfield Roundabout.