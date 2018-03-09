Man arrested in Arundel after school lockdown

Police and the fire service were called to a property in Arundel and a school was put ‘on lockdown’ after a man threatened to harm himself, police said.

Police were called to the house in Canada Road at 1.12pm today (Friday, March 9).

Two fire crews were also called as there was concern for how the man, who was in his 30s, may have attempted to harm himself, police said.

Arundel Church of England Primary School in Jarvis Road was put on lockdown.

However, the man emerged from the property just after 3.30pm and was arrested on suspicion of threatening to destroy or damage property, confirmed police.

Andrew Simpson, headteacher of Arundel Church of England Primary School, said: “We are no longer on lockdown.

“The procedures that were put in place by the governors worked perfectly, the children are all safe and are now going home.

“I would like to say thank you to Sussex Police who worked really closely with us to make sure all the children were safe, they were amazing.”