Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle Petworth collision

A man has died and two other people have been left seriously injured after a collision near Petworth earlier today (Tuesday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident on the A283 London Road north of Petworth, just before 3pm.

Four people, a man and a woman in each of the cars, were taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

A spokesman added: "An 83-year-old man driving one of the cars has sadly died and his woman passenger sustained serious injuries.

"A woman driving the other car sustained serious injuries and a man who was a passenger sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises."

Sergeant Mark Farrow of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: "We are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Jericho."

Chichester Fire Station had earlier reported on social media that seat belts 'saved two lives' in the collision.