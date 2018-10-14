Man flown to hospital after crash between Bognor and Chichester

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a car left a road and crashed into a ditch between Bognor and Chichester.

Emergency services were called to the collision along Pagham Road just before 10am this morning (October 14).

Police said a car had crashed into a ditch at the side of the road and a man had suffered a head injury. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The Air Ambulance also attended and he was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further checks. Police added his injuries are not thought to be life changing or threatening.

The road was blocked whilst emergency services dealt with the incident. Police say it has now been cleared.