Man found dead in Chichester city centre is named

A 33-year-old man found dead in Canon Lane near Chichester Cathedral last month has been named by police as Sean MacDonnell.

Police said Mr MacDonnell, from County Kildare, was repatriated to his home in the Republic of Ireland for his funeral.

No decision has yet been made concerning an inquest, a police spokesman added.

His body was found at 10.18am on Saturday, June 16 and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said a 45-year-old man of no fixed address arrested at the time on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs has been bailed until July 13.