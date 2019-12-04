Man found with ‘serious head injuries’ in Bognor Regis street

Police believe a man who was found with serious head injuries in a Bognor Regis street this morning may have been the victim of an assault.

Paramedics alerted police at 7.15am after they were called to an unconscious man lying in Greenwood Avenue, police confirmed.

Sussex Police

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he was treated for head injuries, according to police.

He has been identified as a 40-year-old local man.

Police said: “It is not clear how he came by the injuries, but detectives are currently treating it as a potential assault and are trying to establish how he came to be in the street.

“He is described as white, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a brown jacket.

“Anyone with information or anyone who was in the area in the time leading up to his discovery is asked to report online or via 101 quoting serial 182 of 04/12.”

