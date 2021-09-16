Man sadly dies in Petworth collision

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.

Officers responded to reports of a collision between a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Ford Focus car on Haslingbourne Lane, near the junction with Grove Lane, around 1.15pm on Wednesday (September 15).

Sadly, the motorcyclist - a 48-year-old man from Woking in Surrey - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police stock image

The driver of the car - a 58-year-old local man - was uninjured.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have seen two motorbikes travelling together in the area beforehand.