Man sentenced for burglary at Selsey High Street jewellers

A 28-year-old man who smashed the window of a Selsey High Street jewellers with a hammer and made off with three gold necklaces worth £2,500 has been sentenced.

Benjamin Hunter, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling following the incident at MSJ Jewellers on October 16.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 12 – read more here.

On Monday, at the same court, he was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, according to a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was also ordered to attend the Thinking Skills Programme, given a six month alcohol treatment requirement and 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and was ordered to pay £750 compensation, the spokesman said.

