Man ‘seriously injured’ in fall from funicular lift

A man believed to be in his 70s has suffered serious injuries after falling a ‘significant height’ from a funicular lift, the ambulance service confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the bottom of the lift in George Street, Hastings, at 11.10pm on Monday (January 7).

Police said the man is believed to be in his 70s

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the man, believed by police to be in his 70s, fell from the ‘top of the cable car point’.

He said the man, who he described as being in a serious condition, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police received a report of a man falling from part of the West Hill Lift in George Street, Hastings, around 11.10pm on Monday (January 7).

“The man, believed to be in his 70s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

Paramedics and police were joined by the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at the scene.

The air ambulance was also called and its crew helped treat the patient on the way to the hospital, SECAmb confirmed.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council confirmed the West Hill lift was closed at the time of the accident.

They also said it did not involve a member of staff.

The spokesman added: “We have investigated, and the person who fell had no apparent reason to be on our property, but we obviously hope he makes a full recovery.”

See more:

Cat shot in the throat in Hastings

Man falls from moped in Hastings road