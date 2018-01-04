Man taken to hospital after A27 crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a lamp post on the A27 around Chichester this afternoon, the fire service said.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm, Thursday, January 4, to the incident on the Stockbridge Roundabout.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the collision involved a car and a lamp post and that one male casualty had been ‘removed from the vehicle prior to our arrival’.

The spokesman added: “The ambulance service took him to the hospital and we made the scene safe.”

The crash reportedly saw part of the A27 blocked, causing delays.