Man taken to hospital after collision in Chichester

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision in Chichester.

The collision at just before 2.30pm yesterday (November 29), sparked a large emergency response.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, Police Officer on the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit, said: "At around 2.30pm yesterday, police, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Vinnetrow Road in Chichester to a report of a road traffic collision.

"A van was being recovered onto the back of a tow truck when the van came loose causing an injury to the tow truck operator and causing the van to collide with a building causing structural damage.

"The injured man was taken to St Richard's Hospital or treatment.

"Officers from Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit and Neighbourhood Response Team attended as well as fire crews from Chichester to assess the building and SECAmb to treat the injured male."