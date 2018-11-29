Man who fell from Worthing multi-storey car park in 'critical condition'

A man who fell from a multi-storey car park in Worthing yesterday remains in a critical condition.

Police said the victim was a 35-year-old man from Lancing, who is being treated at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

His next of kin have been informed and police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

The air ambulance had landed in Steyne Gardens yesterday afternoon after the man was treated at the scene outside the Guildbourne Centre car park in High Street.

Police had been called to the incident at 2.08pm. Read the full report from the scene here: Man falls from multi-storey car park in Worthing

