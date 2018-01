Marriott House and Lodge Care Home will be opening its doors to the community for an open day.

On Saturday, January 27, the care home, which is located on Tollhouse Close, will be open to the public between 12 noon and 4pm.

All are welcome at this event, at which visitors can meet the residents and see what the care home team get up to on a typical Saturday afternoon, as well as ask any questions. Refreshments will be available all day.

For more information, call 01243 536652.