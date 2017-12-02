Mayor presents award to Chichester Nursery School

Chichester Nursery School was paid a visit by Mayor cllr Peter Evans, who presented the children with a special award.

Eve Robson, the teacher who led the garden project, and the children of Chichester Nursery School, including Henry, Ava-Rose, Darcey, Robyn, Macey-Mai, Phoebe and Kaja, were present to accept the award.

They were awarded with the first prize in the General Impressions category of the Chichester City Council Schools’ Competition 2017.

The competition, which was held during the summer, was judged by the Mayor. He also helped the children dig up potatoes from the raised beds.

He said: “I am really impressed with the colourful and well-presented flowers, plants and vegetables that have been shown to me.”

Afterwards, he decided to award Chichester Nursery School first prize.

As well as a cup and framed certificate, the Nursery School was also awarded £75 of garden vouchers, to contribute towards their garden efforts next year.

The Mayor was accompanied by the Mayoress, cllr Margaret Evans.

They were both happy to answer several questions from the children about their colourful robes and chains.

For more information about Chichester Nursery School, visit the website at chichesternursery.org.