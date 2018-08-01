Mazegarden to open on Sunday

The 16th annual Mazegarden Open Day is set to take place this weekend.

On Sunday, August 5, the garden at 68 Street End Lane, Sidlesham, will be open to raise money for the harity, Perennial - Gardeners’ Royal Benevolent Society.

The Garden will be open from 10am until 5pm including the main attraction, the hedge maze, which does have assistance for those who may get lost. In addition there is a large wildlife pond, lawns and many shady areas.

In the marquees there will be the usual mix of refreshments, craft stalls, all new books and our largest plant stall to date, all at bargain prices.

Award winning Caroline’s Dairy Ice Cream will be available during the day.

There will also be items of sculpture by talented artists displayed in the garden plus members of Chindi Authors (the Chichester Network of Independent Authors) with their display, garden games on the lawn for all the family including face painting.

Adult entry is still only £3 with accompanied children aged 15 and under FREE.

For more information please email richard@mazegarden.co.uk, or telephone 01243 641451 (answerphone).