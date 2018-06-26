Medical incident in North Street

Passers-by used CPR to recussitate a person who collapsed in North Street earlier this afternoon, the ambulance service has confirmed.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance said he would like to thank the pair, believed to be a doctor and a nurse, who helped the patient before paramedics arrived.

Two ambulances and two ambulance cars were reached the scene near Marks and Spencer five minutes after a call just after 2pm today reporting that a person had collapsed, he said.

The patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and was conscious when paramedics left at 2.25pm, although potentially still in a serious condition, the spokesman said.