Medmerry Beach cleared by bomb squad after ordnances found

Two controlled explosions were carried out by a bomb squad at Medmerry Beach, which was closed to the public after ‘highly explosive’ ordnances were found.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team was called to reports of ordnance on Medmerry Beach at just before 1pm on Sunday (April 22), a spokesman said.

On arrival, the ordnance was located and a further search of the beach was carried out.

More ordnance was found and a cordon was put in place and the beach was closed to the public, the spokesman said.

Photos were taken and sent to Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, who confirmed the items to be ordnance.

The team arrived on scene and carried out two controlled explosions.

One of the pieces of ordnance was found to be highly explosive, confirmed the spokesman.

The coastguard spokesman said: “If you come across any ordnance on the beach or something you are unsure of please do not touch it and dial 999 straight away and ask for the Coastguard.

“Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and previous ordnance as well as one of these items today have been Highly Explosive so please do not touch it and call the Coastguard.”

The coastguard returned to station at just before 5pm.

During the Second World War Selsey had a practice bombing range.

Because of flooding and erosion, the Environment Agency in 2011 constructed a flood bank which created a wetland and flooded the old bombing range, which is why old ordnance often washes up at Medmerry.

