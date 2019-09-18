Meet Mia – the schoolgirl helping to cut the confusion of recycling

We’ve all been there. Sorting out the rubbish and recycling at home and trying to work out just what goes where.

With so much confusion around recycling the West Sussex Waste Partnership wanted to do something to help.

So they enlisted ten-year-old Mia who is now the face of a new campaign designed to advise us all what can and can’t be recycled.

Mia stars in a series of videos which can be viewed at www.westsussex.gov.uk/MiaRecycles or via the

@WSrecycles Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

The campaign called ‘Mia recycles’ focuses on items in the bathroom, the kitchen, and the living room on a takeaway night.

Mia also visits the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Ford to show what happens to recycling once it’s been collected from our homes.

Mia said: “Recycling is so important, it means less stuff goes to waste.

“A small change makes a big difference and we should all be doing our bit!

“There is only one planet Earth and it is all of our responsibility to look after it.

“I want my videos to help people know how to do more.”

In West Sussex, 22,000 tonnes of materials which could have been recycled are thrown away every year.

Not only is this a huge waste, it also costs the West Sussex taxpayer £2.5million to dispose of.

Some items that commonly get missed from recycling around the home include:

• Plastic pots, tubs and trays (any colour, including black plastic)

• Card (corrugated and non-corrugated)

• Newspapers, magazines and other recyclable paper

• Shampoo and shower gel bottles

• Glass bottles and jars

• Cans and aerosols

It’s really important to also make sure your recycling is:

• CLEAN - free from food and drink leftovers - a quick rinse will do.

• DRY - keep your recycling bin lid shut – soggy paper and cardboard can’t be recycled and can clog up machinery when sorted.

• LOOSE – not tied up in plastic bags.

A new video featuring Mia will be released every Sunday until October 6. Head to {http://www.westsussex.gov.uk/MiaRecycles|www.westsussex.gov.uk/MiaRecycles or the recycling service’s social media channels to find out more.