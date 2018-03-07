Megan’s memorial ‘a real celebration’

“It was beautiful just like Megan.”

Friends and family of Megan Spence celebrated her life, cut short by leukaemia, at her old Barnham school.

The wreath of pink roses as part of the service for Megan Spence, who was originally from Belfast

Around 170 people attended a service at St Philip Howard before toasting ‘inspirational’ Megan at the Black Rabbit in Arundel, her favourite pub.

Megan, from Littlehampton, died on January 7 aged 22, in Belfast, and friends Josh Weston, Amanda Reeve and Victoria Smart decided to honour her life here with a special day on Wednesday last week.

Josh said: “It was beautiful just like Megan.

“It was very bittersweet, there were some funny moments I know Megan would have laughed at.

“There was a sense of relief that it all went well and I know Mark, Annemarie and Shane (Megan’s mum, dad and brother) really loved it.

“There was a great sense of sadness but it was a real celebration.”

Guests placed pink roses into a wreath, which was then carried during the service along with a balloon with Megan’s name on it.

A poem about Megan’s achievements, including graduating university, was read. Josh said: “Two of her teachers read parts of her blog so you really heard Megan’s voice come through.”

Afterwards a packed Black Rabbitt continued the commemorations.

