Men with machete reported at Bognor flat

Sussex Police has confirmed investigations are ongoing after officers were called to a flat in Bognor following reports a group of men armed with a machete were trying to force their way into the property.

A police spokesman confirmed the call came in at 2.10pm on Saturday (June 30) and that police – including armed officers – attended a flat in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis.

They added: “Police found three men who claimed that aggressors had left prior to the officers’ rrival.

“One man said that something had been sprayed into his face, causing his eyes to sting, but this was not believed to be of an acid or caustic nature.

“None of the three wished to engage with police or support any investigation, although enquiries are continuing,” they added.

Anyone who has information is asked to report online www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us