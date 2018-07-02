Midfielder out of Pompey tour

Ben Close has been ruled out of Pompey’s pre-season tour to Ireland.

The midfielder suffered a knock in training late last week and, as a result, hasn’t travelled with the squad to Cork.

Instead, Freddie Read has been called from the Academy into Kenny Jackett’s 24-man squad to deputise.

Close, who is expected to be available for Saturday’s trip to the Hawks, has remained on the south coast for treatment.

Midfielder Read joins fellow Academy player Joe Dandy on the tour, while first-year professionals Matt Casey and Dan Smith are also present.

Pompey arrived in the Republic of Ireland from Southampton yesterday afternoon and are based at the Fota Island Hotel.

Jackett’s men face Cork City tonight (7pm) in their opening pre-season friendly.