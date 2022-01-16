Midhurst crews respond to vehicle fire on A272
A vehicle fire on the A272 sparked an emergency response from Midhurst firefighters .
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:02 am
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:04 am
Midhurst Fire Station said its crew was sent to an incident at Trotton shortly before 4pm on Saturday (January 15).
A spokesperson added: "Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a fog nail to extinguish the accidental fire."
