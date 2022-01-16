Midhurst crews respond to vehicle fire on A272

A vehicle fire on the A272 sparked an emergency response from Midhurst firefighters .

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:02 am
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:04 am

Midhurst Fire Station said its crew was sent to an incident at Trotton shortly before 4pm on Saturday (January 15).

A spokesperson added: "Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a fog nail to extinguish the accidental fire."

Have you read?: Police praise witnesses coming forward to help with conviction

A vehicle fire on the A272 sparked an emergency response. Photo: Midhurst Fire Station

'Most desirable' Sussex villages revealed by new survey

Sussex Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties

MidhurstSussexBoris JohnsonDowning Street