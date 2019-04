A woodland blaze has been extinguished by firefighters this afternoon (Monday).

Midhurst Fire Station said its crews were assisted by firefighters from Liphook and Haslemere.

Its post on social media read: "43P1 and 43M1 along with Liphook Fire Station and Haslemere Fire Station have this afternoon extinguished a fire in woodland of approximately four acres, using land rovers and jets!

"Weather conditions remain dry and the risk of wildfires remain!"

More information to follow when we have it.