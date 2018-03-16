Midhurst makes list of top places to live

Midhurst has been named one of the best places to live in Britain.

Our beautiful town has made The Sunday Times’ new list, the only location in West Sussex to do so.

Helen Davies, Sunday Times Home editor, said: “Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions. Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

Fifteen places in the south east were on the list, with Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire coming out on top in the region.

No other places in West Sussex made the cut, though Lewes in East Sussex did.

Daniel Hegarty, chief executive of mortgage broker Habito, said: “House price growth is now starting to slow, which could be good news for first time buyers.”