Ministry of Defence bronze award recognises University’s support

The Ministry of Defence has honoured the University of Chichester for its continued support of the Armed Forces.

Military officials presented the University with an employer recognition scheme bronze award for its commitment to reservists, cadets and instructors, veterans, and the families of service personnel.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Harper said receiving the award was a significant moment for the University. Dhe said: “We are a value-driven institution with a sense of pride in our community, which encompasses personnel from across the Armed Forces. Reservists and veterans bring a variety of transferable skills to the University such as leadership, team working, communication, and organisational ability, developed during military careers. The award proves our dedication to supporting the Armed Forces.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme was launched in 2014 to reward employers with bronze, silver, and gold accolades for advocating support to the military.