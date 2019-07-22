Missing four-year-old sparks search at Cowdray Park Polo Club

Fire crews were involved in a search for a missing four-year-old child at the annual Cowdray Park Polo Club Gold Cup final yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

In a post on social media, Midhurst Fire Station said its personnel were 'sprung into action' at the international event, which attracts 'thousands of people'.

It added: "Shortly after arriving we became aware of a missing four-year old-child. Our personnel, eager to help, sprung into action and began helping with the search.

"Fortunately the child was quickly found safe and well."

