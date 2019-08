A woman and her two-year-old daughter who went missing from their home in Bracklesham Bay, have been found according to police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are delighted to say that Pinh Ly, 43, and her two-year-old daughter, reported missing from Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex, since Thursday (22 August), have been found safe and well.

"Her family have praised police efforts to trace the pair after she was located at London Bridge late on Friday night."