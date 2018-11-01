Mobile home ‘totally destroyed’ after fire

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Walberton.

Firefighters were called out at 11.13pm last night to a fire at a static mobile home at Eastergate Lane in Walberton.

Walberton fire- picture by Eddie Mitchell

A total of four engines were sent to the blaze, two from Chichester, one from Bognor Regis and one from Arundel.

A spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew were met by a well developed fire and it was extinguished using eight breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels, three jets, and a hydrant.

“The mobile home was totally destroyed.”

The spokesman confirmed no one was in inside the building during the incident and that one fire engine remained at the scene for a damping down operation using one high pressure hose reel.

One crew remained at the scene this morning, whilst investigations are carried out to discover the cause of the fire, added the spokesman.