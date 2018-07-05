Moonlight Walk a record breaker for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has announced that this year’s Moonlight Walk was a record breaker, with sponsors and spectators raising £100,000.

So much money has been raised that it is still being counted, so St Wilfrid’s will be announcing the Top Fundraising Team and Top Individual Fundraiser in the coming weeks once all the money has been processed.

Alison Moorey, chief executive at St Wilfrid’s, said: “Everyone at the Hospice would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who dedicated their time to raising such a huge amount of money this year and making the night itself so very special”.Register for St Wilfrid’s family friendly inflatable fun run ‘Pirates on the Run’ at Chichester High School on Saturday, September 1. Visit stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/pirates for early bird tickets.