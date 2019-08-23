Mother and two-year-old missing from Bracklesham Bay

A woman and her two-year-old daughter have gone missing from their home in Bracklesham Bay, police have said.

Pinh Ly, 43, and her daughter Liyah Forsyth, have been missing from and address where they had been living in Bracklesham Bay in West Sussex since 10am on Thursday (August 22) but are known to have arrived at London Victoria railway station just after 4pm that afternoon.

Police in West Sussex and London are searching for the pair.

Police know that Pinh used a taxi somewhere in London just before 9.30pm that evening although it is not yet known whether or not Liyah was with her.

Both are of Asian appearance and have links to Greenwich in South East London, as well as Portsmouth.

Pinh is about 5’5” of medium build, with dark brown hair which has blonde highlights. She was wearing a light coloured flowery sleeveless dress, black tights and a distinctive light pink puffa jacket.

Liyah, is very slight, with short dark brown hair and was wearing a pink jacket and pink Wellington boots but also has gold sandals with her. She was being pushed in a brown push chair with a green bag.

Police have concerns for their welfare as Pinh had not prepared for an extended period away.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact police right away on 999 or 101, quoting Sussex serial 1504 of 22/08.