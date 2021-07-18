Motorcyclist dies in Bognor Regis collision

Police are now investigating the fatal road traffic collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to the A259 Bognor Regis bypass about 10pm on Saturday (17 July) to a collision involving a Ford Tourneo and a Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle - a 57-year-old man from Basingstoke - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

Sussex Police

The driver of the car - a 69-year-old man - and passengers – a 32-year-old woman and three children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any relevant dash-cam footage, to come forwards.