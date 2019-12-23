Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following Flansham collision

A motorcylist has been left in a life-threatening condition following a collision this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision on the A259 in Flansham.

Officers were called to the A259 Worms Lane shortly after 12.30pm on Monday (December 23) to reports of an incident involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle and a parked car.

The motorcyclist involved in the collision was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for a second car which may have been involved but did not stop at the scene - believed to be either a black Ford Mondeo or a black Peugeot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to email collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.co.uk or calling 101 quoting Operation Almond.