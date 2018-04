Police are at the scene of a collision at Halfway Bridge where a motorcyclist has been injured.

Police confirmed officers were called to the A272 at Halfway Bridge at 3.10pm.

An ambulance is on its way to check over a motorcyclist, police said.

The road may have to be closed due to fuel on the road, according to police.

Stagecoach has diverted its bus services via Graffham while emergency services are on the scene.