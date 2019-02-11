Motorcyclist left paralysed after crash looks to future after legal battle

A motorcyclist who had to postpone his wedding after being left paralysed in a collision has thanked a law firm which he said helped him get funds for rehabilitation.

John Adams, 54, from Brighton, was riding his motorcycle to work at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when he was involved in a serious collision in June 2016.

Motorcyclist John Adams, 54, from Brighton, suffered life-changing spinal injuries after being involved in a collision on his way to work at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June 2016

The former motorsports mechanic suffered serious spinal injuries in the crash at Kennell Hill near Chichester, which saw Mr Adams ‘catapulted into a wall’ after his motorcycle and a car collided.

Despite being flown by air ambulance to hospital for extensive treatment, he is now paralysed from the chest down.

Mr Adams said: “The crash was completely devastating and I had to quickly come to terms with the heartbreaking fact that nothing would ever give me the use of my legs back.”

He also had to postpone his wedding to fiancée Sue for one year, and was only able to return to his role as owner of Zest Events Europe Ltd in a reduced capacity in February 2017.

John Adams with his wife Sue

“I have, however, been fortunate to have a great team around me who are brilliantly and diligently supporting my recovery, as well as the unwavering support of my family and friends,” Mr Adams said. “It was very emotional to finally be able to marry Sue in September 2017 after everything we had both been through.”

Mr Adams instructed specialist serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access funds to support his recovery and rehabilitation.

Irwin Mitchell said three years after the incident, lawyers have also secured an admission of liability from the driver involved.

Tracey Storey, partner and serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell’s London office, said: “John’s accident highlights the truly devastating impact that road traffic collisions can have, with our client suffering terrible life-changing injuries in this crash almost three years ago.

“It has been a long and complex legal battle so far, but we are delighted to have finally gained an admission of liability from the defendant involved.

“While we are now focused on bringing this case to a conclusion and securing justice for our client, we also want to take this opportunity to remind road users that safety should always be their priority. As this case shows, failing to take care on the roads can have massive consequences.”

Mr Adams said: “The interim payments secured by Irwin Mitchell have helped me greatly, giving me access to vital support, enabling me to adapt my home and also allowing me to trial new technologies, such as exoskeletons. However, news of the admission is undoubtedly very welcome.

“It has been a long fight but concluding this legal battle will mean I can look more positively to the future and maintain an absolute focus on simply getting the best from life. I also hope that my story will encourage motorists to always take absolute care when out on the road.”