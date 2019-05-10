Motorcyclist seriously injured in Chichester collision

A motorcyclist has suffered serious head injuries in a collision in Chichester this afternoon (May 10).

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene in Lavant Road where a car and motorbike are said to have collided at about 3.35pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the motorcyclist has serious head injuries and he is being flown by air ambulance to hospital.

The road is currently closed.

There are no further details at this stage.

See our initial story here: Serious accident closes Chichester road